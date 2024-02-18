Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
VALE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00.
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
