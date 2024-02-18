Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

