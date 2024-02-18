Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Presilium Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 606,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,158. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

