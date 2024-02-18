Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 25.6% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MCIA Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $75,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average of $294.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

