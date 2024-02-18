Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,552. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

