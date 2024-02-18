Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $181,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,282,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

