Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 2,579,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

