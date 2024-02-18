Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vaxcyte worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $76.72.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $221,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,935 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.