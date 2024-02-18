Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $74.86 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $74.86 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

