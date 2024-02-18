Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verastem

Verastem Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.