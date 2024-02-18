Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $422.20 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.02 and its 200 day moving average is $377.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

