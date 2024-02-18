Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Up 2.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.14. 210,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 180,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

About Victoria Gold

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

