Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.720 EPS.

Vontier stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,075. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

