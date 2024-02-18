Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 6.4 %

Vontier stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

