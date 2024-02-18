Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

