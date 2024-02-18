Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 5.2 %

VMC stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $260.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after acquiring an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,853,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.