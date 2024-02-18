Walmart Stock Set to Split on Monday, February 26th (NYSE:WMT)

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,988,767 shares of company stock worth $938,835,264. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

