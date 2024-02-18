Waltonchain Trading Up 9.4% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $76,464.07 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,745,095 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

