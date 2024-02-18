Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.31.

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $168.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

