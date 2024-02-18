Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.31.

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

