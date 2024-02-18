Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $191.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

