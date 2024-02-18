Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:W opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

