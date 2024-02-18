Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 2,319 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

