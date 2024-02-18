Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Stock Performance
Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.79.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
