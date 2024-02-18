Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

