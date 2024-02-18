Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

