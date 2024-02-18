Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $509.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.18.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

