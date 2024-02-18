Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

