Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $117.31 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $119.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

