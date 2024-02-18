Wedbush Trims Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price to $10.50

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

