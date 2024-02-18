Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $150.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.58. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

