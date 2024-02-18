Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $2.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.48.

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

