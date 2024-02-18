Wells Fargo & Company Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $851.00.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $856.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.64. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

