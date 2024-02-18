WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Down 1.2 %

WESCO International stock opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.