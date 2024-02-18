Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $20.58 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

