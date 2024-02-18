Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.