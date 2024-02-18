Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.75.

WEF stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$205.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

