WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. 1,210,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,777. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.