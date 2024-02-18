WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 1,469,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,938. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

