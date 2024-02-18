WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $188.70. 34,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,489. The stock has a market cap of $877.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $191.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

