WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,799,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $459.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $462.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

