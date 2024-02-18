WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,865,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

