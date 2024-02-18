WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 13,381,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,219,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

