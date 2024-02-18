WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. 6,689,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

