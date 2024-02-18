WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,668 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 503.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 447.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 423.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

