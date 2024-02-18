WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. 27,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,672. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.993 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

