WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 869,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,155 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after purchasing an additional 419,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. 1,531,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

