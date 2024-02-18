Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAB. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.