WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

