WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,933 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

