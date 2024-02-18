WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 134,394 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,394 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

